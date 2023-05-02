Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur ViolenceDelhi RainArmy Chopper CrashGo First Crisis
Home » India » Ludhiana Gas Leak: NGT Forms 8-Member Fact-Finding Panel to Probe Matter

Ludhiana Gas Leak: NGT Forms 8-Member Fact-Finding Panel to Probe Matter

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday said the area was decontaminated

Advertisement

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 19:07 IST

Ludhiana, India

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police personnel at the site after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area, in Ludhiana district, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police personnel at the site after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area, in Ludhiana district, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

In what marks the latest update in the Ludhiana gas leak case, the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday constituted an eight-member fact-finding joint committee to probe the tragedy and the possible reasons behind it. Eleven people, including 3 minors were killed in the gas leak.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday took suo moto cognizance based on media reports regarding the Ludhiana Gas leak case.

The Board also directed the District Magistrate of Ludhiana to ensure payment of ex-gratia amount Rs 20 lakhs each to the heirs of 11 persons who have died.

This comes after the Punjab Police formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Giaspura locality gas leak incident.

Advertisement

Besides, teams of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) were also probing the cause behind the build-up of the hydrogen sulphide gas which was suspected to have led to the tragic incident, the police said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when some people, who had come to a grocery store in the Giaspura locality, fainted. Four died on the spot, while the others were rushed to a hospital.

According to Punjab Police, all 11 deceased belonged to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday said the area was decontaminated.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the municipal corporation took readings of the ambient air quality in the area throughout the night, she told PTI, adding, “Hydrogen sulphide was no longer detected in the air."

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: May 02, 2023, 18:20 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 19:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Gives Glam Beach Goals In Stylish Bikini And Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About