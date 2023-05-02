Ludhiana Gas Leak: NGT Forms 8-Member Fact-Finding Panel to Probe Matter

In what marks the latest update in the Ludhiana gas leak case, the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday constituted an eight-member fact-finding joint committee to probe the tragedy and the possible reasons behind it. Eleven people, including 3 minors were killed in the gas leak.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday took suo moto cognizance based on media reports regarding the Ludhiana Gas leak case.

The Board also directed the District Magistrate of Ludhiana to ensure payment of ex-gratia amount Rs 20 lakhs each to the heirs of 11 persons who have died.

This comes after the Punjab Police formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Giaspura locality gas leak incident.

Besides, teams of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) were also probing the cause behind the build-up of the hydrogen sulphide gas which was suspected to have led to the tragic incident, the police said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when some people, who had come to a grocery store in the Giaspura locality, fainted. Four died on the spot, while the others were rushed to a hospital.

According to Punjab Police, all 11 deceased belonged to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday said the area was decontaminated.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the municipal corporation took readings of the ambient air quality in the area throughout the night, she told PTI, adding, “Hydrogen sulphide was no longer detected in the air."

