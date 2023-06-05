Lumpy Disease Kills 571 Animals In Latur Leaving Farmers Distressed

Lumpy skin disease is on the rise in Latur district. Lumpy skin disease or LSD is a contagious viral ailment in cows and buffaloes. Although they are not contagious to humans, they can severely impact the mortality rate of cattle. A total of 571 animal deaths have been recorded so far. Observing the outbreak, the government has provided over 413 livestock to as many as 366 people for assistance. But a compensation amount by the government is still awaited.

Till now almost 158 cattle breeders are reeling under the death of their animals, with their livelihood in uncertainty, while herdsmen are making repeated inquiries to receive help but in vain. The question that persists is whether the government will issue an order for help. According to reports, the Zilla Parishad will provide 1 lakh vaccines to prevent the surge of lumpy skin disease. Free treatment and vaccines are provided at the government veterinary clinic as well.

As per a report by Kisantak, the lumpy virus started spreading in March 2023. Animals who were vaccinated against this disease have reportedly shown no signs of the disease, unlike the ones who were not vaccinated. Newborn calves are highly affected by the ailment and they are dying in large numbers in Latur.

The government has asked the veterinary clinics to inform the authorities if they want to bring medicine from outside. A case will also be registered against farmers who do not inform that their cattle are showing signs of LSD. Presently, animal transportation, exhibitions, and animal markets have been banned. Farmers are also strictly warned not to purchase livestock until further notice. Additionally, insecticides have been sprayed across 1167 cowsheds through the Gram Panchayat.

Some preventive measures have also been put forward by the government for protection against this contagious condition. It is advised that farmers should always keep the cowshed clean and ventilated, without letting the accumulation of water inside. Last year, another serious lumpy disease outbreak was witnessed in Maharashtra, which killed several cattle. The disease spread in over 133 villages across the state, including Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Osmanabad, Pune, and Amravati.