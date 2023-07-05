'Will Bury You...': CM Shivraj Warns Criminals As Oppn Targets MP Govt Over Sidhi Urination Case

Amid uproar over a resident of Madhya Pradesh urinating on the face of a tribal man, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday warned criminals that they should think 10 times before committing a crime in the state.

The official Twitter account of Chouhan’s office quoted said “Mamaji" will bury the criminals even under 10 feet of ground if needed.

“NSA has been imposed, bulldozers have also been started and if needed, Mama ji will bury the criminals even under 10 feet of ground. Mamaji’s message is clear, so people with wrong intentions think 10 times before committing crime in Madhya Pradesh," the tweet read.

The incident came to light after a video went viral showing a man urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, who the Congress claimed is an aide of a BJP MLA, has been arrested and booked under the National Security Act (NSA). However, the BJP has denied the allegation of Congress that the accused was linked to the saffron party.

Local authorities on Wednesday razed an illegal part of the house belonging to the accused’s father. “His father Ramakant Shukla’s house was not constructed as per permissions and therefore the illegal portion of it is being demolished," a district official said.

According to a district official, Pravesh Shukla was found to have a criminal background.

An official from the Chief Minister’s Office had said a case was registered against the accused at Bahari police station under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Action against the stringent National Security Act was also initiated, he had said.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra termed the man’s action as “heinous, condemnable and a shame on humanity".

Oppn Targets BJP Govt Over Urinating Incident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BSP supremo Mayawati and CPI condemned the incident and targeted BJP.

Rahul Gandhi said atrocities on tribals and Dalits are increasing under the BJP rule.

The former Congress chief said the real face of BJP’s hatred towards tribals and Dalits was exposed with the “inhuman act."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the BJP over the incident and said that “the inhuman and disgusting act done by a person close to a BJP MLA to a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh is extremely shameful." During the 18 years of BJP rule in the state, 30,400 cases of atrocities on tribals have come to the fore, she claimed.

Mayawati also said the act was shameful and condemnable and demanded the demolition of the property of the accused.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP chief said, “The incident of a local leader urinating on an Adivasi/Dalit youth in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh is shameful, inhuman and condemnable. The government waking up only after the video went viral proves their involvement, that too is very sad".

The CPI has said there are only insults for the marginalised sections in the “RSS brand of new India".

“CPI strongly condemns the disturbing and appalling incident of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh. The alleged BJP member’s despicable act is reflective of RSS-BJP’s culture. Marginalised sections only have insults, indignation and cruelty in RSS brand of ‘New India’," Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said in a tweet on Wednesday.