Madhya Pradesh: 16-year-old Girl Delivers Stillborn Baby in Indore, Hubby Booked Under POCSO Act

A 16-year-old girl delivered a stillborn baby in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, prompting police to book her husband and her uncle under the POCSO Act for facilitating the underage marriage, police said on Wednesday.

The teenager was seven months pregnant. She delivered a stillborn girl, whose head was not developed, at a hospital on Tuesday, Indore Child Welfare Committee president Pallavi Porwal told PTI.

A police official said a case has been registered against the girl’s husband and her uncle at Tejaji Nagar police station under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on the complaint of Indore’s Child Welfare Committee.

Porwal said the girl went into labor leading to premature delivery.

"The girl and her husband had gone to Karnataka for work where the victim was found to be pregnant during a check-up at a hospital," she said.

Porwal said a CWC in Karnataka referred the matter of the girl’s pregnancy to the Indore CWC.