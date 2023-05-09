Madhya Pradesh: 22 Dead, Over 20 Injured As Bus Falls Off Bridge in Khargone; PM Announces Rs 2L Ex Gratia

Madhya Pradesh Khargone bus accident: At least 22 people were killed, while around 20 others were injured after a private bus fell off a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone on Tuesday morning. The bus was en route to Indore when it skidded off the bridge and fell beneath.

The incident took place at 8.40 am. The bus broke the railings of the Dasanga bridge and fell on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The vehicle was carrying around 50 passengers when it met with the accident, a police official said.

Twenty-two people were killed in the accident, Mishra said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Khargone.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added.

Following the accident, the Madhya Pradesh government announced immediate ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased.

The government also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in the Khargone bus accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the road accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

After the bus fell from the bridge, some villagers rushed to the spot. They pulled out people trapped inside the bus from the windows and backside of the vehicle, as per eyewitnesses.

Locals were also seen carrying people and offering water to the harried passengers amid the hot weather, they said.

Khargone Collector Shivraj Singh Verma, Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh and local MLA Ravi Joshi were among those who reached the spot soon after getting information about the accident.

Former Union minister Arun Yadav, who belongs to Khargone, also expressed grief over the incident.

