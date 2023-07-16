MP: 19-yr-old Abducted, Gangraped in Datia; BJP Leader's Minor Son Named as Accused

Three persons, including the minor son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary, have been held for allegedly abducting and raping a 19-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district.

Unav police station in-charge Yadvendra Singh Gujrar said that among the four accused, one adult has been arrested and the other two are minors who have been detained. The search for the fourth accused is underway.

He further added that a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for anyone who helps the police to find the absconding accused.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged based on the complaint by the victim’s younger sister after the incident on Friday afternoon.

According to Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, said the complainant said she and her elder sister were abducted by four persons. The accused took them to a house, where they raped her elder sister," she said.

He also said that as per the FIR, the complainant was also sexually abused by the accused.

The police had earlier stated that the 19-year-old tried to end her life after the incident and was later admitted to a hospital at Jhansi in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Post the incident, a group of people gathered outside the police station, following which a case was registered by the police.

The SP said that the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 D (gangrape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 342 (wrongful confinement) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, BJP District President Surendra Budholia said that the police is yet to record the victim’s statement and if the statement mentions the name of the BJP leader’s minor son then the party will serve a notice to him. He also added that the party will take further action if required.