Madhya Pradesh Health Minister, Assembly Speaker Faint at Separate Independence Day Events

In two separate incidents, Madhya Pradesh Minister Prabhuram Choudhary and Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam fainted on stage during Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday causing panic among the attendees.

Prabhuram Chaudhary, who is the health minister of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh fell on the stage unconscious while taking a salute during a march past at an Independence Day event in Raisen.

In a separate incident, Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker Girish Gautam fell unconscious on stage while attending an event to commemorate India’s 77th Independence Day.

As per some videos that went viral on social media, the speaker was seen feeling dizzy as he fell on stage. He was later seen being helped by officials to stand on the podium during the flag-hoisting ceremony and then made him sit on a chair.

Later, a doctor was called and administered glucose to the Speaker. He was later referred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Rewa, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, a number of programmes were held in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Tuesday to celebrate the 77th Independence Day.