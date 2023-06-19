Madhya Pradesh to Raze Houses of Those Who Assaulted Bhopal Man in Viral Video; NSA Invoked

The Madhya Pradesh government has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against three people who allegedly assaulted a man on a leash and asked him to “bark like a dog". MP home minister Narottam Mishra also said bulldozer action will be taken against the accused.

“The accused were arrested within 4-5 hours. Bulldozer action will be carried out. We will take such action in Bhopal that it will send a message across the state," the state home minister told PTI.

“I saw that video. I felt like it is a grievous incident. Such behaviour towards a human being is highly condemnable. I have instructed Bhopal Police Commissioner to probe this incident and take action within 24 hours," he said.

The NSA has been invoked against the three accused and bulldozer action will also be taken on their houses, NDTV reported.

Six accused including three with previous criminal history have been taken into custody by police.

“An FIR was registered under sections of abduction and forced religious conversion in the matter. Six accused including 3 with previous criminal history have been taken into custody by police. NSA invoked against 3 accused with criminal histories," the police said.

In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, a viral video surfaced, showing a young individual allegedly being subjected to harassment and assault by a group of miscreants. The distressing footage shows the perpetrators forcing the boy to imitate a dog’s bark while placing a belt around his neck.

The video gained significant attention after it was shared on Twitter, accompanied by a caption that the five boys in the video are Faizan, Bilal, Sameer, Mufid, and Sahil as the individuals responsible for brutally attacking the victim, Vijay.

The victim, identified as Vijay Ramchandani, in his police complaint detailed the harrowing incident and mentioned the accused bullied him suggesting he convert to Islam.