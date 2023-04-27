Madhya Pradesh: Stalker Shoots 22-yr-old Woman Dead After Harassing Her for 2 Years; Arrested

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight by a man who had been stalking her for the last two years. The incident took place on Tuesday morning outside her house in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar area when she was on her way to work. The accused, identified as Deepak Rathore, had been harassing her for a long time and was frustrated as she had repeatedly turned down his marriage proposal.

The victim, Pooja, used to work at a restaurant and lived with her mother and two sisters in the area. On the day incident took place, she was starting her scooter outside her house in Basant Vihar Colony to go out for some work when the accused stopped her and opened fire. He then fled from the spot.

According to police, the victim died on the spot.

A manhunt was soon launched to nab the accused, who got arrested on Thursday after a brief exchange of fire during which a cop reportedly received injuries. There was an exchange of fire between police and the accused, who also suffered bullet injuries before he was nabbed, an official said.

Acting on the leads, the police traced the accused near Mandu town on Thursday and cornered him.

The police asked him to surrender, but he tried to escape and fired at them. The police then shot at him in self-defense and arrested the accused, who received bullet injuries on his legs, Dhar district’s superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh said.

The accused was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and the police seized a pistol and a motorbike from the spot, he said.

On Wednesday, the police carried out a bulldozer operation and demolished the house of the accused.

In 2020, the deceased woman submitted a complaint under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) against Rathore. In 2021, she lodged another complaint against him for attacking her, the official said.

Rathore lodged a complaint of abetment of suicide against the woman and her family members after his mother committed suicide by consuming poison. The accused had claimed his mother took her life as the woman refused to marry him and her kin supported her, police said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has raised the question over law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh and demanded a compensation for the victim’s family.

“The woman had earlier lodged a case of molestation against the accused. It is a matter of great concern that the government could not save the woman’s life," Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath said.

(with inputs from PTI)

