MP: 8-Year-Old Boy Falls into Borewell in Vidisha, Rescue Op by NDRF & SDRF Underway

An eight-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha fell into a 60-feet deep borewell and got stuck at 43 feet, prompting rescue operation including NDRF and SDRF teams.

The incident took place around 11 am after which police and administration reached the spot immediately, Vidisha ASP Sameer Yadav said, adding that movements are being noticed in the child and that efforts are on to rescue him as early as possible.

Three teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and one team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot for rescue operation, Yadav had said.

Advertisement

The child is being monitored and oxygen is being supplied, Yadav said, adding that contact cannot be established and food has not been delivered yet.

Vidisha Collector Umashankar Bhargava said they are continuously supplying oxygen and webcams have also been placed. “The rescue operation started at around 11:30 am," news agency ANI quoted Umashankar Bhargava as saying.

Briefing about the rescue operation, NDRF Deputy Commandant Anil Pal said on Wednesday morning that excavation will be done first with a vertical and then with a horizontal approach.

“With the vertical approach, we have reached 43-44 feet. There is some movement seen in the baby, but no contact has been made yet. We will rescue him in 4-5 hours," Pal said.

Read all the Latest India News here