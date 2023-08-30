Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Click Selfies With Sick Leopard, Try to Sit on Its Back | WATCH Viral Video

A leopard, apparently sick, was subjected to abuse by some villagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district. The video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed some people surrounding the big cat.

Villagers got scared first when they spotted the leopard outside the forest area in Iklera village, around 50 kilometres from the district headquarters. However, they surrounded him when they noticed the leopard was not aggressive.

Some people took selfies with the leopard and a man tried to hop on its back.

After receiving inputs about the leopard, forest guards reached the spot to its rescue.

Forest official Santosh Shukla said that the team has taken the two-year-old leopard to Van Vihar in Bhopal for treatment. A veterinary doctor also conducted a medical examination of the animal, he said.

“The condition of the leopard was critical. Despite this, people were troubling him. The veterinary doctor was called from Mhow in Indore," Shukla said.

The official told the Times of India that the leopard was shifted to the Indore Zoo on Wednesday morning for further treatment. The big cat was kept under observation for 24 hours and tests are being done to ascertain its health.

In another news, a female leopard and two cubs died after they came in contact with live wires laid to poach wild boars in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, an official said on Tuesday. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the death of the big cats.

The incident came to light after a grazer informed forest officials on Monday about a foul smell hanging in the air in the Deori forest range in the district, the official said.

A search by the forest department led to the discovery of the carcasses of a leopardess and two cubs. Officials also found electric wires used for poaching at the spot, he said.