Home » India » Madras HC Directs Police to Take Action on Old Age Home Issue

Madras HC Directs Police to Take Action on Old Age Home Issue

The petitioner submitted he was running the home and was providing health care services for the elderly people. He had obtained a necessary license in this regard

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 13:08 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

The direction was given to the Inspector of Police, Pallavaram Police Station (File photo/IANS)
The Madras high court has directed the police to immediately take action against persons who are causing disturbance in running an old age home in the city. Disposing of a petition filed by M/s Athulya Assisted Living Pvt.Ltd, Justice N Anand Venkatesh in his recent order said if required, protection shall also be given to the petitioner to ensure that no one interferes with the running of the Old Age Home.

The direction was given to the Inspector of Police, Pallavaram Police Station.

The petitioner submitted he was running the home and was providing health care services for the elderly people. He had obtained a necessary license in this regard.

Senior Counsel Abudu Kumar, appearing for the petitioner submitted that persons in and around the place were causing threat to the petitioner and were bent upon causing problems following which he filed a police complaint recently.

    • Though FIR was registered the threat perspective continues and hence, the petitioner approached the court, he added.

    In his order, the judge said if the petitioner was running the home by obtaining proper license and the same was registered under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2009, no one can be permitted to interfere with the same and cause any threat.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Sanstuti Nath

    first published: July 25, 2023, 13:08 IST
    last updated: July 25, 2023, 13:08 IST
