'Pilgrim Journey Turned Into Nightmare': Families Recount Horrific Moments of Madurai Train Fire

Uttar Pradesh residents, en route to a pilgrimage in Rameswaram, were among at least nine killed due to a fire that broke out in a train compartment in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The victims had commenced their pilgrimage from Lucknow in a private party coach, with the majority of them originating from the UP capital and its neighboring regions.

Shiv Pratap Singh, the husband of Mithilesh Kumari, and his brother-in-law Satru Daman Singh, both of whom died in the incident, told Hindustan Times “The tour that we had planned turned into a lifetime nightmare."

Describing the incident, he said while they were sleeping, the travel agents’ staff, responsible for arranging their tour package was making tea at around 4:30 am when the blast took place. “We were in the coach. The fire was very intense. My wife and my brother-in-law were seriously injured," he said.

Advertisement

While all of them were transported to the district hospital in Madurai, Singh’s wife and brother-in-law succumbed to their injuries, whereas his sister-in-law and him were discharged after treatment.

“I saved four people by rescuing them but unfortunately could not save my wife and brother-in-law," said Singh who is a retired official of the state agriculture department.

He also appealed to the UP government for swift assistance in ensuring the timely return of the deceased bodies.

Susheela Singh, Shivpratap Singh, Ashok Prajapati, Alka Prajapati and Neeraj Shukla and his wife Sarojini were among the injured from Adarsh Nagar colony. Anand Prakash Tripathi, from Shashtri Nagar of Sitapur, was the ninth pilgrim from the Sitapur. Shanti Devi (70), a native of the neighbouring district of Lakhimpur Kheri, is reported “missing" after the fire incident.

Jyoti Gupta, a fellow passenger from Hardoi, recounted the sequence of events. Initially, an acrid odor began emanating, sparking panic among the passengers, she said, adding the unsettling atmosphere was further intensified by an abrupt blast.

Advertisement

Jyoti explained that they had to forcibly open one of the gates as they were locked before their timely escape. She was accompanied by a group of approximately six to seven individuals, including her husband’s friend Parmeshwar Dayal Gupta, 55, who died in the incident.

Ram Monahohar Verma, a retired government teacher, said his wife Shanti Devi died in the incident and his 22-year-old grandson Harsh Verma is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Advertisement

Manoj Agarwal, a resident of Lucknow, was inconsolable after he lost both his mother Manorama Agarwal (80) and daughter Himani Bansal (22) in the incident.

“I had last spoken to them at 7 pm on Friday. My mother’s phone was switched off since morning. So I tried my daughter’s phone and a policeman picked it up and told me about the accident. I could not reach the tour operator on the phone either," Manoj said.

Preeti Agarwal, the grief-stricken mother of Himani, said, “For the first time my daughter went for such a trip and now she will never return. I am all alone now."

Advertisement

Shatru Daman Singh a local jaggery businessman in Sitapur, was travelling with the group of eight elderly people when the blast took place.

Expressing grief following the incident, Singh’s son Alok Singh said, “My father used to be the first to call me daily in the morning and update me about the journey. Today, I got a call from some officials, who informed me about his death. We are worried about the health of our mother, who has been injured in the accident."

Sarvan Shukla, the nephew of injured victim Neeraj Shukla, said his uncle and aunt were going for a holy trip along with other members from the locality. “The group visited Tirupati Balaji on Friday and were to reach Rameshwaram on Saturday, but the tragedy struck before their return," he added.

Advertisement

The fire in the early hours of Saturday was caused due to a gas cylinder “illegally" taken inside the coach, officials said.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, RN Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway said, “FIR has been lodged by the GRP under the IPC section and under the Railway Act section and the culprits will face the full force of the law. We are trying to do it (handing over the bodies) immediately after the postmortem today. Most of the relatives are around the Lucknow area so we will try to airlift the bodies to Lucknow and hand them over to their respective families."

Railways’ Statement

At 5:15 am on Saturday, a fire erupted and Fire Service personnel reached the scene thirty minutes later, extinguishing the flames by 7:15 am, as per a statement from Southern Railway.

“This is a private party coach that was attached at Nagercoil Junction yesterday (Aug 25) by train no. 16730 (Punalur-Madurai Exp). The party coach was detached and kept at Madurai Stabling line. The passengers in the private party coach have…smuggled gas cylinder and this has caused the fire," it said.

Departing from Lucknow on August 17, the party coach had initially been slated to return to Chennai on Sunday and then proceed to the Uttar Pradesh capital from there, as indicated.

“While the coach was stabled/parked, some members of the party in the private party coach were using the illegally smuggled cooking gas cylinder unauthorisedly for preparing tea/snacks, which caused the fire in the stabled/ parked coach. Most of the passengers could get out of the coach on noticing the fire. Some passengers had already got down at the platform also before detachment of the coach," it said.

The unauthorized presence of a gas cylinder, stove, and other flammable materials in the private party’s possession “freak fire incident," it elaborated. Among the items discovered at the scene were an LPG cylinder, a sack of potatoes, cooking utensils, and wooden logs, indicating evident attempts at food preparation.

President Droupadi Murmu and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi condoled the deaths and wished speedy recovery for those under treatment. “Deeply pained to learn about the tragic loss of lives in a fire accident in a stationary train near Madurai junction, Tamil Nadu. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X