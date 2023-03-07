‘Mafia’s Son Will Be Killed’: MP’s Remark Was to Highlight UP Govt’s Law & Order Failure, Says SP Leader

Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament (MP) Ram Gopal Yadav, through his statement on Prayagraj witness killing, did not defend mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, but highlighted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s failure in maintaining law and order, said senior SP leader and former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Udaiveer Singh.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case, was gunned down on February 24 outside his home in Dhoomanganj in Prayagraj. While Pal succumbed the same day, his two security personnel died later during treatment.

Yadav has said that “one of Ahmed’s two sons would be shot in a day or two" and that the “police are not able to find the real culprits in the Umesh Pal murder case".

Singh said, “Neither the SP nor its chief Akhilesh Yadav has any connection with jailed mafia Ahmed. There is no reason why the SP would defend the don and the brutal killing of Umesh Pal."

‘ENCOUNTER IS ANNOUNCED FIRST’

Singh said Yadav was trying to highlight the government’s failure in breaking the gangster nexus in the past six years. “Barring his adolescent sons and wife, every member of Atiq’s family is in jail. I want to ask the BJP government, which is in power for the past six years, why has it failed in breaking the nexus operating from jail," he asked.

He also put a question mark on the police department’s working style, calling it “politically driven". “We are against criminals and have no sympathy for them if they are killed in an encounter, provided the encounter is not planned, which is the case during the BJP government’s regime," Singh said.

He said an encounter is carried out in case of an emergency where police have to retaliate. “But in the BJP government’s regime, an encounter is announced first and then it happens. It is not an encounter, it’s a planned murder, and we are against it," he said. “If Atiq has committed a crime, he should pay the price, but not his adolescent son and everyone connected to him."

AHMED’s MINOR SONS ‘MISSING’

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Pal’s wife Jaya, a case was registered against Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine others.

The man who fired the first shot at Pal — Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman — was gunned down in an encounter with Prayagraj police early on Monday.

Earlier, when the Pal killing was discussed in the state Assembly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said gangsters would be turned to dust. “Mitti mein mela denge," he had said.

Meanwhile, Shaista Parveen has moved court claiming their two minor sons are missing since they were picked up by police recently. The police said the two boys were lodged inside a juvenile detention centre, but Parveen argued that they were not found there.

