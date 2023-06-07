Maha: 2 Persons Injured, Vehicles Damaged in Stone Pelting After Demonstration in Ahmednagar

Two persons have been injured and a couple of vehicles damaged in stone pelting allegedly by unidentified persons after a demonstration in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, police said.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Sangamner town on Tuesday evening after a morcha was organised by some right wing outfits.

Heavy security was deployed due to tension in the area, the police said.

“The morcha ended at around 12 noon. The incident took place near Samnapur village, which is five kilometres away from Sangamner, where some anti-social elements from the returning crowd allegedly pelted stones and damaged two vehicles," Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola said.

“Two locals received injuries in the incident," he said.

After the incident, police reached the spot and the miscreants were dispersed, he said.