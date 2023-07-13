Maha: 2 Persons Killed in Tiger Attack in Chandrapur; 12 Deaths So Far This Year

Two persons have been killed in a tiger attack in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district in the last two days, a forest official said on Thursday. With this, 12 people have died in incidents of tiger attacks in the district so far this year. The Tadoba Andhari National Park, a tiger reserve, is located in Chandrapur district.

On Wednesday, a 47-year-old woman was mauled to death near Akapur village in Nagbhid tehsil of Brahmapuri forest division when she went to her farm for work, the official said. A tiger pounced on the woman, identified as Devta Jiwan Chanfane, and killed her on the spot, he said. When she did not return home, her family members and other villagers launched a search and found the body on Wednesday night, he said.