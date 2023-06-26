Maha: 2 Youths Killed in Nashik Mob Lynching Cases; Bajrang Dal Associates Among 20 'Gaurakshaks' Held

Two youths have been killed in separate cases of mob lynching in Maharashtra’s Nashik district within the last two weeks. The police have arrested a total of 20 accused in connection with two cases, with nine arrests made in one case and 11 arrests made in the other. The accused are self-proclaimed “gaurakshaks" and some of them have affiliations with the right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal, officials said.

Several of the accused are currently evading arrest and the police are actively conducting a search for them.

In the recent case, on the evening of June 24, two Mumbai-based youths were transporting meat from buffalo and bull in their car. Both individuals were residents of Kurla and they were traveling in a Maruti Suzuki vehicle when they were apprehended by a group of 15 people on suspicion of carrying beef.

Advertisement

“The incident took place at around 6:30 pm on the Ghoti-Sinnar highway. The youth were carrying meat, and when they stopped at a toll plaza, one of the toll booth staff members noticed blood dripping from their car. The staff member then informed one of the ‘gaurakshaks’," said a police official.

The group accosted the two men and beat them. One of the victims, Afan Abdul Majid Ansari, succumbed to his injuries during treatment while the other victim is currently undergoing treatment.

Currently, the police have arrested 11 people in connection with this case. “Initially, an FIR was registered under sections 307, 326, 341, 143, and 149. After the death of one of the youths, section 302 has been added," an officer said. When asked about the affiliations of the arrested individuals, he clarified that they were all self-proclaimed “gaurakshaks" who operated under the banner of ‘Gorakshak’.

Second Case in Two Weeks

Advertisement

Just a few days prior to this case, another youth was found dead in a cow vigilante incident.

“On the night of June 8-9, a transport tempo pick-up carrying cattle was intercepted by a group of cow vigilantes at Vihigaon. They found that the vehicle was being used for cattle transportation. Three people, who had arrived from Mokhada, were apprehended. One of the youths managed to escape, while the others were beaten up. One of the assaulted individuals was brought to us at the Igatpuri police station. Two days later, the lifeless body of the third youth was found in the valley," stated a police officer.

Advertisement

“Two separate cases have been registered in this matter: one for the transportation of cows and the other for the assault on those involved in the transportation. The probe is underway for both cases. In one case, sections 341, 326, and 321 were applied. Since one of the youths has been found deceased, section 302, along with the section pertaining to rioting, has been added," said Raju Surve, Police Inspector at Igatpuri police station.