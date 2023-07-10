Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » Maha: 3 Persons Killed, 6 Injured as Car Rams into Truck in Nagpur

Maha: 3 Persons Killed, 6 Injured as Car Rams into Truck in Nagpur

The police rushed the injured persons, all residents of Bhandara district, to a hospital where three of them succumbed to their injuries

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 12:23 IST

Nagpur, India

The accident took place on Sunday evening on Ramtek-Bhandara road under Aroli police station limits, located 60 km from Nagpur. (Representational Image)
Three persons were killed and six others injured after their speeding car rammed into a stationary container truck in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday evening on Ramtek-Bhandara road under Aroli police station limits, located 60 km from Nagpur, they said.

The truck driver had negligently parked the vehicle on the road without using any indicators. This act of carelessness created a dangerous situation for other motorists, an official from Aroli police station said.

A car coming from behind rammed into the truck. The front portion of the car was badly damaged in the accident, he said.

Nine occupants of the car, including five children, were seriously injured, the official said.

    • The police rushed the injured persons, all residents of Bhandara district, to a hospital where three of them succumbed to their injuries, he said.

    A case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant provisions, the police added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 10, 2023, 12:23 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 12:23 IST
