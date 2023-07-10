Maha: 3 Persons Killed, 6 Injured as Car Rams into Truck in Nagpur

Three persons were killed and six others injured after their speeding car rammed into a stationary container truck in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday evening on Ramtek-Bhandara road under Aroli police station limits, located 60 km from Nagpur, they said.

The truck driver had negligently parked the vehicle on the road without using any indicators. This act of carelessness created a dangerous situation for other motorists, an official from Aroli police station said.

A car coming from behind rammed into the truck. The front portion of the car was badly damaged in the accident, he said.

Nine occupants of the car, including five children, were seriously injured, the official said.