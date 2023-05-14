Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Maha: 42-year-old Woman Ends Life After Fight with Children

Maha: 42-year-old Woman Ends Life After Fight with Children

The woman, who lived with her son, daughter and grandson, ran a Chinese food stall in Kotwali area.

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 23:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Citing the version of her son and daughter, the official said there was a quarrel between the mother and children at their home on May 9. (Representative image)
Citing the version of her son and daughter, the official said there was a quarrel between the mother and children at their home on May 9. (Representative image)

A 42-year-old woman consumed poison and died a few days later apparently after a fight with her children in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman, who lived with her son, daughter and grandson, ran a Chinese food stall in Kotwali area.

Citing the version of her son and daughter, the official said there was a quarrel between the mother and children at their home on May 9.

Hours later, the daughter found her lying unconscious in the Chinese stall.

Advertisement

She was rushed to a hospital where she died on May 13, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Disclaimer:If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: May 14, 2023, 23:44 IST
last updated: May 14, 2023, 23:44 IST
Read More