Trends :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Maha: BJP Workers Stage Protest Against Thackeray Over Taint' Jibe for Fadnavis

Maha: BJP Workers Stage Protest Against Thackeray Over Taint' Jibe for Fadnavis

Thackeray, while addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) in Nagpur on Monday had said that Fadnavis is a taint on Nagpur for aligning with NCP despite asserting that he would never do so

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 15:31 IST

Nagpur, India

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI/File)
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI/File)

Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Tuesday protested here against Uddhav Thackeray over his taint remark for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded that the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief retract his comment.

The BJP workers staged a demonstration at Variety Square in the morning where they raised slogans against Thackeray. BJP’s Nagpur chief Pravin Datke said Thackeray has not only insulted their senior leader Fadnavis but also denigrated the people of the city.

Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Nagpur on Monday, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP leader was a taint on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray said the BJP leader’s no means yes. Datke said Thackeray had done injustice with Vidarbha and Nagpur during his two-and-half-year stint as the Maharashtra chief minister. He also alleged that Thackeray indulged in corruption during the COVID pandemic and has no right to call Fadnavis tainted.

    Datke demanded that Thackeray take back his statement against Fadnavis. Meanwhile, workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, took out a mock funeral procession of Thackeray in Sitabuldi area.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 11, 2023, 15:08 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 15:31 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App