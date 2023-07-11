Maha: BJP Workers Stage Protest Against Thackeray Over Taint' Jibe for Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Tuesday protested here against Uddhav Thackeray over his taint remark for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded that the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief retract his comment.

The BJP workers staged a demonstration at Variety Square in the morning where they raised slogans against Thackeray. BJP’s Nagpur chief Pravin Datke said Thackeray has not only insulted their senior leader Fadnavis but also denigrated the people of the city.

Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Nagpur on Monday, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP leader was a taint on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so.