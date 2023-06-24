Trends :PM Modi Rain NewsPragati Maidan TunnelBarack ObamaAmrik Sukhdev Dhaba
Home » India » Maha: Case Registered Against Two Brothers for Duping Flat Buyers of Rs 1.5 Crore

Maha: Case Registered Against Two Brothers for Duping Flat Buyers of Rs 1.5 Crore

The brothers have been accused of selling flats to the five that were either mortgaged or already sold to others, said the official citing the complaint filed at the CBD Belapur police station

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 14:32 IST

Thane, India

The case against Kharghar residents Laxman Devaji Vavia (Patel) and his brother Haresh came on a complaint by a tax consultant from Mulund (Representational Image/ANI)
The case against Kharghar residents Laxman Devaji Vavia (Patel) and his brother Haresh came on a complaint by a tax consultant from Mulund (Representational Image/ANI)

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against two brothers for allegedly duping five persons of nearly Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of selling them flats, an official said on Saturday.

The case against Kharghar residents Laxman Devaji Vavia (Patel) and his brother Haresh came on a complaint by a tax consultant from Mulund, a Mumbai suburb, and four of his friends.

The brothers have been accused of selling flats to the five that were either mortgaged or already sold to others, said the official citing the complaint filed at the CBD Belapur police station.

top videos
  • Parineeti Chats With Paps | Upasana Posts Pic With Ram Charan, Daughter | Karan, Drisha On Honeymoon
  • Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan Get A Colourful Welcome As They Promote SatyaPrem Ki Katha In Jaipur
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE

    • While the transactions began in 2018, the brothers neither handed over the flats to the complainants nor returned the money even after repeated follow-ups, he said. The case was registered on Friday and no arrests have been made yet, the official added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 24, 2023, 14:32 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 14:32 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App