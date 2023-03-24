Home » India » Maha: Cops Seize 2,000 Kg of Beef in Thane District; Two Booked

Maha: Cops Seize 2,000 Kg of Beef in Thane District; Two Booked

An offence under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act 1995 and Municipal Corporation Act has been registered

The accused had allegedly transported beef illegally and abandoned the vehicle on seeing the police (Photo for representation: IANS)
The police seized 2,000 kg of beef from a tempo at Kalyan city in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The police intercepted the vehicle at Khadakpada circle in Kalyan around 11.45 am on Thursday, the official said.

The persons present in the vehicle, however, managed to escape the scene, he said.

An offence under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act 1995 and Municipal Corporation Act has been registered, the official said.

The accused had allegedly transported beef illegally and abandoned the vehicle on seeing the police, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

