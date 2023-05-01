Maha: Dalam Commander Among Three Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Police in Gadchiroli

Three Naxalites, including a dalam commander, were killed in an encounter with police in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said. The exchange of fire took place around 7 pm in the Kedmara forest of the district, he said.

Talking to PTI, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) Neelotpal said, “The police had received information that members of Perimili and Aheri dalams of Naxalites were camping in a forest area between Mane Rajaram and Perimili armed outpost. Following the tip-off, two units of the C-60 Force of the police were sent from Pranhita to conduct a search operation in the jungle area." During the search operation, the Naxalites opened fire on police, following which the latter retaliated, he said.

“After the exchange of fire, the bodies of three male Naxalites were recovered from the spot along with weapons and other material," the SP added.

As per the primary probe, one of the deceased was identified as Bitlu Madavi, a commander of Perimili Dalam, while two others were identified as Vasu of Perimili Dalam and Srikant of Aheri Dalam.

“Madavi was a prime accused in the murder of student Sainath Narote on March 9 this year along with two incidents of arson of road construction equipment at Visamundi and Alenga that occurred in February and March," he said.

A search of the area is being conducted, the official added.

