Maha: Dehu-Pandharpur 'Palkhi Marg' Nearing Completion, Says Gadkari After Aerial Survey

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the ‘palkhi marg’ (palanquin route) between Dehu in Pune and Pandharpur in Solapur district that thousands of Vithoba devotees, also known as ‘warkaris’, traverse by foot.

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said the survey was to see first-hand the progress in the construction of the route, comprising three packages each for the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg.

“Palkhi marg is a matter of faith. This is not just a road but an attempt to create a Bhakti Marg. We are designing something so that the feet of the devotees who undertake this pilgrimage by foot get relief. The route is nearing completion," he told reporters here.

“Dehu, Alandi and Pandharpur are three important places. The Union and state governments will develop road-side amenities jointly," he added.

Gadkari also said the flyover at Chandani Chowk here would be inaugurated on May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

An old bridge there was pulled down in October last year as the route was becoming a traffic nightmare, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde among those who got stuck while travelling to Satara from Mumbai.

Speaking about Navale Bridge, the site of a multi-vehicle accident in November last year, Gadkari said speed guns had been installed at the site and a detailed project report of the structure was being prepared.

At least 24 vehicles collided with each other on Navale Bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in November, injuring more than 20 persons.

