Home » India » Maha Dy CM Fadnavis Forms SIT To Probe Attempted Forced Entry at Trimbakeshwar Temple

Fadnavis has also asked the authorities to take strict action by registering an FIR on the alleged incident of a certain mob gathering at the main entrance of the temple

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 11:58 IST

Mumbai, India

The SIT will also probe another forced entry attempt at the temple last year. (PTI/File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday issued an order to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the reported incident of a group from a different religious background attempting to forcibly enter the renowned Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik.

Fadnavis has also asked the authorities to take strict action by registering an FIR on the alleged incident of a certain mob gathering at the main entrance of the temple.

The SIT will not only probe this year’s incident, but also last year’s incident, when a mob allegedly entered the Trimbakeshwar temple premises through the main entrance.

Security guards at the Trimbakeshwar temple had thwarted the group’s attempt on Saturday night, a temple trust official said on Monday. As per the temple management, only Hindus are allowed to enter the temple where there’s one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The temple trust had filed a complaint to the police. Some video clips of the incident also went viral on social media platforms. The office of Fadnavis in a statement said an officer of the additional director general (ADG) rank will head the SIT.

“The SIT will not only conduct a probe into this incident, but will also investigate a similar incident which took place last year at the same temple. A group representing certain community had entered the temple," Fadnavis said.

first published: May 16, 2023, 11:58 IST
last updated: May 16, 2023, 11:58 IST
