Maha: Family Takes Man's Body on Two-wheeler After Failing to Get Ambulance in Remote Area of Gadchiroli

The body of a 23-year-old man had to be tied to a wooden cot and taken on a two-wheeler, as his family could not get an ambulance or hearse in a remote area of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

A district official, however, claimed that the family members of the deceased man only travelled a short distance with the body on the two-wheeler before an ambulance reached the scene.

The man, who was a resident of Krushnar village in Bhamragadh taluka, was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis and died at a private hospital in Hemalkasa on July 20.

According to reports, when the man’s family could not get an ambulance to move the body from the hospital, they fixed a wooden cot to a two-wheeler to take the body home for last rites.

Talking to PTI, a senior district health official said the family could not contact the municipal council or health department staffers to arrange for a hearse or ambulance, and decided to move the body on their own.

However, a police patrolling vehicle soon spotted the two-wheeler and called up the taluka health officer to arrange an ambulance, he said.