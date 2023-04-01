Maharashtra Farmer Sells Black Wheat for Rs 70 Per Kg | Here's What Makes It So Special

Uncertain nature, reduction in fertile land and high fluctuations in the rates of agricultural produce has made farming more challenging, especially in an wavering economy.

To make agriculture more profitable, some famarmers across the country are doing new experiments with the introduction of different crops. A farmer in Maharashtra’s Wardha produced black wheat, becoming the only one to do so in the area.

The farmer, identified as Rajesh Daphar, hails from Jalgaon village in Wardha district which falls under Arawi taluka, and it is his first time growing this type of wheat.

What is black wheat?

Advertisement

The process of growing black wheat is similar to growing wheat. For his produce, 40 kgs of seed were sown in one acre of land and as a final produce, 18 quintal black wheat has been harvested, Daphar said.

After seven years of research, the black wheat was developed by Dr. Monika Garg, an Agriculture scientist at National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute, Mohali.

The wheat has been named Maru Gehoon by Indian Agricultural Research Institute while the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) has named it as NABI MG.

Why is black wheat so special?

Black wheat has more fiber in it and it is also useful in stopping diseases like cancer, obesity and diabetes. It also has more nutrients than common wheat.

According to a research paper published in the Science Direct Journal, black wheat has higher protein, dietary fiber, calcium, Vitamin K, Flavonoid and Total Phenolic Contents (TPC) and increases the antioxidant process as compared to yellow wheat.

This wheat saves from heart disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity. The research says that this wheat disrupts Type 2 diabetes and Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) -α diabetes.

Advertisement

What is black wheat’s price?

The black wheat is sold for Rs 70 per kg which is four times costlier than common wheat. The flour of black wheat is available at Rs 125 to Rs 130 per kg.

The District Agriculture Officer, Vidya Manakar said that though some farmers in Arawi taluka are sowing this variety of wheat, they have not been able to prepare seeds for this variety. So, the farmers have to buy the seed from the market. This Black Wheat requires less area for sowing.

Read all the Latest India News here