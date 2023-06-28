Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Maha: Govt Working Day and Night for State’s Development, Says Shinde

Shinde said his government has been working day and night for the development of Maharashtra as he sought the spiritual leader’s blessings to make the state happy and more prosperous

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 15:05 IST

Thane, India

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Image: News18)
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Image: News18)

Maharashtra is the land of saints and it will become more prosperous with the presence of monks like Acharya Shree Mahashraman, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday. The government is working day and night for the state’s development, he said.

The CM was speaking at a function organised in Thane at the start of the ‘Chaturmas’ (period of penance) by the Acharya, who is from the Jain Terapanth sect.

Shinde said the spiritual leader is working on drug de-addiction in a mission mode.

    “Like your drugs-free efforts, the state government has taken up a Drugs-Free Mumbai Mission," the CM said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 28, 2023, 15:05 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 15:05 IST
