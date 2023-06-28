Maha: Govt Working Day and Night for State’s Development, Says Shinde

Maharashtra is the land of saints and it will become more prosperous with the presence of monks like Acharya Shree Mahashraman, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday. The government is working day and night for the state’s development, he said.

The CM was speaking at a function organised in Thane at the start of the ‘Chaturmas’ (period of penance) by the Acharya, who is from the Jain Terapanth sect.

Shinde said the spiritual leader is working on drug de-addiction in a mission mode.