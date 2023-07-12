Maha: Illegal Cough Syrup Stock Seized from House in Thane District

A stock of cough syrup worth over Rs 62,000 was seized from a house in Thane district of Maharashtra and a case has been registered against three persons who do not possess a valid license for storage, police said on Wednesday.

The house, located in Khardi village, was raided on Tuesday on a tip-off and bottles of cough syrup which contains codeine phosphate were seized.

The cough syrup containing codeine is allowed to be sold at medical stores only on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner.