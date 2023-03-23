Maha Judge Hit By Two-Wheeler During Evening Walk, Grievously Injured in Kolhapur

A 54-year-old district judge suffered grievous injuries after he was hit by a two-wheeler in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, a police official said on Thursday.

Judge RN Ambatkar was out on an evening walk along Yadrav-Jambhali road in Shirol on Tuesday when the incident took place , he said.

“He received injuries to the head and is in the ICU. He underwent a surgery on Wednesday," Assistant Inspector Abhijit Patil of Shahpur police station said.

Doctors treating him said he was on ventilator support.

Advertisement

Two-wheeler rider Anil Jadhav, who also suffered injuries in the incident, was booked under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, API Patil said.

Read all the Latest India News here