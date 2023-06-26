Maha Man Arrested for Cutting Cake With Sword, Booked Under Arms Act

A man from Maharashtra’s Thane was arrested after he was seen cutting a cake with a sword. The accused has been identified as Irfan Dastgir Jamadar.

The police have seized the sword. The video of the incident has now gone viral.

An FIR has been registered against him under sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act and other relevant sections of the law.

In a similar case last week, four people including two minors were booked in Pune for allegedly using a sword to cut a cake sitting atop a car in a public place during a birthday celebration.