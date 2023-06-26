Trends :Uniform Civil CodeMumbai RainsDelhi Robbery CasesVersova–Bandra Sea LinkHubballi Pillar Collapse
Maha Man Arrested for Cutting Cake With Sword, Booked Under Arms Act

An FIR has been registered against him under sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act and other relevant sections of the law

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 17:55 IST

Thane, India

The video of the incident has now gone viral. (Photo: News18)

A man from Maharashtra’s Thane was arrested after he was seen cutting a cake with a sword. The accused has been identified as Irfan Dastgir Jamadar.

The police have seized the sword. The video of the incident has now gone viral.

In a similar case last week, four people including two minors were booked in Pune for allegedly using a sword to cut a cake sitting atop a car in a public place during a birthday celebration.

    • Quoting officials of the Sahakarnagar police station, an Indian Express Report said a group of around 20 boys gathered in the area to celebrate the birthday of a 19-year-old local resident, who used a sword to cut his birthday cake.

    Police launched an investigation into the incident after receiving a complaint. Images and videos of the incident also surfaced on social media.

    first published: June 26, 2023, 17:47 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 17:55 IST
