Maha: Man Attacks Girl with Knife After She Rejects His Proposal

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 22:57 IST

Thane, India

The accused, who knew the girl, proposed to her on Tuesday night while she was returning home. (Representative image/Shutterstock)
A 25-year-old man allegedly attacked a girl with a knife in Dombivli area of the district after she rejected his proposal, police said on Wednesday.

Sagar Bhalekar, the accused, was absconding while the 18-year-old girl was undergoing treatment and her condition was stable, said an official of Manpada police station.

The accused, who knew the girl, proposed to her on Tuesday night while she was returning home.

When she told him that she was not interested in him, he allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed her throat.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapon), the official said.

