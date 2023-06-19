Trends :PM Modi US VisitTamil Nadu RainYoga and BenefitsAdipurush RowBhopal News
Maha: Man Ends Life by Hanging Self

The deceased was a resident of a building in the Kopri area and he was found dead around 10.30 pm

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 13:28 IST

Thane, India

A case of accidental death was registered and a probe was initiated. (Representative Image/News18)
A 31-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was a resident of a building in the Kopri area and he was found dead around 10.30 pm, they said.

    • After being informed about it, a fire brigade team and other personnel rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

    A case of accidental death was registered and a probe was initiated.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

