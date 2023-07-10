Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Maha: Man Killed by Unidentified Persons After His Motorbike Brushes Against 2-wheeler in Palghar

The two injured men were taken to the hospital but one of them succumbed due to injuries

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 12:41 IST

Palghar, India

The side mirror of the victim's vehicle brushed against another motorbike leading to the accident. (Representative Image/News18)
A 20-year-old man was killed allegedly by three unidentified persons after his motorcycle brushed against another two-wheeler in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on a flyover in Nallasopara area on Sunday evening when the victim was going on the motorbike along with a friend, senior police inspector Vilas Tupe said.

A side mirror of the victim’s vehicle accidentally brushed against the motorbike on which three persons were travelling, he said.

The three persons then stopped the victim, identified as Rohit Yadav, had an argument with him and allegedly beat him up and his friend severely, the official said.

The injured duo was taken to a private hospital where Yadav succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

    • A case was registered against the unidentified culprits under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

    No one has been arrested so far, the official said, adding the police were checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 10, 2023, 12:41 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 12:41 IST
