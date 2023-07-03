Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Maha: Man Kills Wife on Suspicion of Character, Hangs Himself in Nagpur Home

The incident occurred late Saturday night when the 14-year-old daughter of the couple was sleeping in one of the rooms of their home in MOIL Colony in Sadar area.

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 22:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Police have seized a suicide note purportedly written by the man. (File/Representational)

A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his 37-year-old wife before committing suicide at their home in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Preliminary investigation suggested the man suspected that his wife, an employee of state-run MOIL, was having an extra-marital affair.

The incident occurred late Saturday night when the 14-year-old daughter of the couple was sleeping in one of the rooms of their home in MOIL Colony in Sadar area.

A police official said the couple used to fight frequently as the man suspected his wife’s fidelity.

    • “During a heated argument, he attacked his wife with a hammer. The head injury caused by the attack killed the woman on the spot. The man hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a rope," the official said.

    Police have seized a suicide note purportedly written by the man.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 03, 2023, 22:29 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 22:29 IST
