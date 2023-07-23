Maha: Man Stabbed to Death Over Personal Enmity in Nashik; Four Held

A 21-year-old man was attacked and killed by three persons over personal enmity in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested four men in connection with the killing that took place in Bodhale Nagar area on Nashik-Pune national highway on Saturday night, an official said.

The victim Tushar Eknath Chaure was travelling on a motorcycle with a friend around 8 pm, when three accused on a two-wheeler knock them down, he said.