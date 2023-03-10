Maha: Murder Accused on the Run Since 2020 Caught

A man who was allegedly involved in the murder of a businessman in Maharashtra’s Thane district nearly 3 years ago and was on the run has been arrested in Mumbai’s Borivali area, an official said on Friday.

Jignesh Thakkar, alias Munia, a real estate businessman who also owned a crusher, was gunned down by about five persons on the night of July 31, 2020, in Kalyan.

It was said that Thakkar and his former business partner were in a tussle over supremacy in the area. The two apparently had a heated exchange days before Thakkar’s murder.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Rajesh Robin Sinha, one of the accused, from Borivali on Wednesday. The official said Sinha had moved from one country to another to evade arrest.

Sinha is also named in a cheating case registered by Mumbai’s Kalachowki police in 2018, he said.

