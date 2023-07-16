Trends :Delhi FloodsMumbai RainsJ&K EncounterBengaluru NewsMumbai Threat Call
Home » India » Maha Police Bust Fake Call Centre Cheating People in Canada; 23 Arrested

Maha Police Bust Fake Call Centre Cheating People in Canada; 23 Arrested

Police said the accused made use of different applications like X-Lite, Eyebeam and X-ten and illegally obtained the contact details of Canadian citizens

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 11:09 IST

Palghar, India

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the IPC, the IT Act and the Indian Telegraph Act. (Representational: Shutterstock)
A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the IPC, the IT Act and the Indian Telegraph Act. (Representational: Shutterstock)

Police have busted a fake call centre operating in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and allegedly cheating people in Canada and threatening them to make payments for online purchase orders, officials said on Sunday. Twenty three people have so far been arrested in this connection, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the call centre, operating from six flats at a housing complex in Nane village of Wada taluka to evade coming under the scanner of security agencies, on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Balasaheb Patil said.

The accused made use of different applications like X-Lite, Eyebeam and X-ten and illegally obtained the contact details of various citizens of Canada, he said.

Advertisement

They would call up people about online purchase orders, which were not actually made by the victims, and direct them to a number of the fake call centre. Those working at the call centre were given a specific script to communicate with the victims.

If the victims avoided them, the accused threatened them saying criminal and legal action will be taken against them, and forced them to make payments through different means including Bitcoin, the official said. The accused made "voice calls and robotic calls" to avoid being identified, he said.

top videos
  • Katrina, Alia, Deepika, Kiara & Others Are Cordial With Each Other; Gone Are The Days Of Sly Digs?
  • Kajol Asks Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan's Real Box Office Collection: Joke Or A Sly Remark? Netizens Opine
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ileana Reveals Mystery Man | Deepika Spills Secret; Ranveer, Alia Jet Off | Ragneeti Reception Venue
  • Priyanka & Nick Give Couple Goals | Alia's Heart Of Stone Promotions, Deepika's Project K Delayed?

    • They cheated a number of people from Canada, the police said, adding they suspect the accused made calls to people in other countries also. Following the raid, the police arrested 23 people from the call centre. At least four more persons were involved in the racket going on for long and efforts were on to trace them, the official said.

    A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Telegraph Act, Wada police station’s senior inspector Suresh Kadam said. A probe was on into the case, the police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 16, 2023, 11:09 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 11:09 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App