Trends :PM Modi US VisitTamil Nadu RainYoga and BenefitsAdipurush RowBhopal News
Home » India » Maha: Police Nab Gang Wanted for Murders, Robberies in MP, Rajasthan

Maha: Police Nab Gang Wanted for Murders, Robberies in MP, Rajasthan

The Maharashtra and Rajasthan police in a joint operation apprehended the accused from a hotel room in the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on Sunday night

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 15:05 IST

Mumbai, India

The accused had allegedly opened fire at a sub-inspector by snatching his service revolver during a chase in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district three days ago.(Representational image/PTI)
The accused had allegedly opened fire at a sub-inspector by snatching his service revolver during a chase in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district three days ago.(Representational image/PTI)

The Maharashtra police have arrested a gang of five persons involved in cases of murder and robbery in areas along the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border, an official said on Monday.

The Maharashtra and Rajasthan police in a joint operation apprehended the accused from a hotel room in the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on Sunday night, he said.

The accused had allegedly opened fire at a sub-inspector by snatching his service revolver during a chase in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district three days ago, the official said.

The gang’s kingpin Kamal Singh Rana has 37 serious offences to his name and the police in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had put a bounty of Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively on his head, he said.

Advertisement

The Rajasthan police, who were also hunting for the gang, received information about its movement and the accused were tracked to Shirdi, he said.

The Jaipur police’s crime branch contacted their counterparts in Ahmednagar and traced the gang to a hotel. The quick response team (QRT) was roped in for the operation, as the accused were armed, the official said.

top videos
  • International Yoga Day 2023: This Is How Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa, More Stay Fit & Fab
  • Sanjay Dutt On Munna Bhai MBBS 3, Ravana As His Dream Role, Learning The Hard Way & More | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt Embraces Barbiecore Era For 'Heart Of Stone' Promotion | All About The Viral Pink Trend
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Cezanne Khan On Domestic Violence Allegations | Salman Khan, Aamir, Dharmendra Together | News Wrap

    • The accused used to travel in an SUV, which had nameplates with the words ‘sarpanch’ and ‘jaat’ on them, he said.

    The gang’s kingpin Rana has cases of murder, robbery, theft and also offences under the Arms Act registered against him, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 19, 2023, 15:05 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 15:05 IST
    Read More