Home » India » Maha: Police Recover Drugs Worth Rs 9 Lakh From Two Places, Nigerian Among Four Held

Maha: Police Recover Drugs Worth Rs 9 Lakh From Two Places, Nigerian Among Four Held

An official reported that 53.56 grammes of the banned drugs methaqualone, worth Rs 5.35 lakh, were taken from a man who was caught by the Navi Mumbai police on July 11 at around 2:00 am on a street in Kharghar.

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 19:21 IST

Thane, India

Offences under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered against the accused in both cases at Kharghar and Mumbra police stations and investigation is on.(Image-Shutterstock)
Police have recovered drugs worth more than Rs nine lakh during two operations conducted in Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra and arrested four persons, including a Nigerian national, officials said on Thursday.

The operations were conducted on July 11 at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai and at Mumbra in Thane city, they said.

"The Navi Mumbai police detained a man around 2 am on July 11 on a street in Kharghar and seized from his possession 53.56 grams of methaqualone, a banned drug, worth Rs 5.35 lakh from him," an official said.

The police acted on a tip-off and nabbed the 23-year-old accused, a resident of Taloja in Navi Mumbai, when he arrived at the spot, he added.

In a separate operation, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Thane police arrested a Nigerian national and two others from Mumbra and seized 110 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 3.76 lakh from them.

    • "Based on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap at the Y Junction and nabbed the trio around 8.30 am on Tuesday. Drugs was recovered from them during their body-search," he said.

    Offences under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered against the accused in both cases at Kharghar and Mumbra police stations and investigation is on.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 13, 2023, 19:21 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 19:21 IST
