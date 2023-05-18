Maha: Rs 51 Cr Skywalk Proposed for Renuka Devi Temple in Nanded; Gadkari to Lay Foundation Stone

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of a Rs 51.03 crore skywalk facility for devotees of the renowned Renuka Devi Temple in Mahur in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Saturday, an official said.

The temple, some 280 kilometres from here, is located on the top of a hill and devotees currently have to climb several steps, he said.

“The skywalk will be 70 metres long, 15 metres wide and will have a lift capable of carrying 80 persons at a time. A total of 32 shops too will be constructed as part of this work. The project will cost Rs 51.03 crore and will be completed in 18 months," the official said.

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways will visit the temple and also see a presentation of a proposed forest rest house in Mahurgad during his tour here, the official added.