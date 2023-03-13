Home » India » Maha: SIT to Probe 'Morphed' Video of Sena MLA, Party Leader; Uddhav Camp Man Held

Maha: SIT to Probe 'Morphed' Video of Sena MLA, Party Leader; Uddhav Camp Man Held

hiv Sena MLAs Yamini Jadhav and Manisha Chowdhary raised the issue in the House and sought strict action against persons who "morphed" the video of a public event, which was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, local MP Gopal Shetty and Chowdhary herself

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 23:24 IST

Mumbai, India

The police had earlier arrested four people, including one Vinayak Davare (26), a social media state coordinator of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the minister said. (Representational Image)
The police had earlier arrested four people, including one Vinayak Davare (26), a social media state coordinator of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the minister said. (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra government will appoint a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged morphed video of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve and the party’s deputy leader Sheetal Mhatre, state Minister Shamburaj Desai said on Monday, while police arrested a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction in connection with the episode.

With this, five persons have been arrested in the case so far.

Speaking in the legislative Assembly, Desai said the SIT will be headed by a senior IPS officer.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MLAs Yamini Jadhav and Manisha Chowdhary raised the issue in the House and sought strict action against persons who “morphed" the video of a public event, which was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, local MP Gopal Shetty and Chowdhary herself.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The police had earlier arrested four people, including one Vinayak Davare (26), a social media state coordinator of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the minister said.

Davare had posted the “morphed" video on Facebook, while the other three had helped make it viral, he said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sainath Durge in connection with the morphed video case, an official said here.

Durge is said to be a close associate of Aaditya Thackeray.

The four accused arrested earlier have been remanded to police custody till March 15, the official said.

The arrested accused have been booked under sections 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty), 509 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 500 (defamation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, the official said.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

first published: March 13, 2023, 23:24 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 23:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

IN PICS: Priceless Moments of the Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor

+21PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Virat Kohli, Sanya Malhotra Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About