Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveRahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Maha: Street Vendor Killed, Pedestrian Hurt as Ambulance Hits Them

Maha: Street Vendor Killed, Pedestrian Hurt as Ambulance Hits Them

The injured duo was rushed to the government hospital where doctors declared the 59-year-old vendor dead

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 21:24 IST

Nagpur, India

Police have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the ambulance for rash and negligent driving.(Representational Image/News18)
Police have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the ambulance for rash and negligent driving.(Representational Image/News18)

A 59-year-old street vendor was killed and a pedestrian was injured after a speeding ambulance hit them in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Police have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the ambulance for rash and negligent driving. The incident occurred in Sakardara area on Tuesday evening when the ambulance was shifting a body.

The injured duo was rushed to the government hospital where doctors declared the 59-year-old vendor dead.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 19, 2023, 21:24 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 21:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics