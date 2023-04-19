Maha: Street Vendor Killed, Pedestrian Hurt as Ambulance Hits Them

A 59-year-old street vendor was killed and a pedestrian was injured after a speeding ambulance hit them in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.
Police have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the ambulance for rash and negligent driving. The incident occurred in Sakardara area on Tuesday evening when the ambulance was shifting a body.
The injured duo was rushed to the government hospital where doctors declared the 59-year-old vendor dead.
Read all the Latest India News here
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published: April 19, 2023, 21:24 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 21:24 IST