Maha: Student Dies After Being Hit by Classmates in Aurangabad

An 11-year-old student of Class 5th in a school in Aurangabad in Maharashtra has died allegedly after a beating from classmates, a police official said on Thursday.

The child, identified as Kartik Gaikwad, had a quarrel with a classmate over a trivial seating issue on July 6 and was allegedly hit by four others, during which he sustained stomach injuries, the Daulatabad police station official said.