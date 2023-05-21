Maha: Tanker Overturns Spilling Oil on 1 Km Stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway; Traffic Hit

An oil tanker overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Sunday spilling oil on the road and affecting the traffic movement for about two hours, officials said. The incident took place at around 5:30 am.

Quoting Charoti police outpost’s sub-inspector Irshad Sayyed, a PTI report said no casualty was reported in the accident. The tanker was carrying 33 tonnes of vehicle engine raw material oil. After it overturned, the oil spilt on about 1 km length of the highway near the RTO check post in Dapchori limits, according to sub-inspector Sayyed.

Traffic police, check post staff and local firefighters rushed to the spot to control the spillage by covering the road with sand, the official said. The traffic movement on the highway was restored after two hours.