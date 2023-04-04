Maha: Thousands Gather As Kanwar Yatra For Lord Shiva Concludes at Shikhar Shinganapur

At Maharashtra’s Shikhar Shinganapur, thousands of devotees gather every year with Kanwariyas to worship lord Shiva, carrying on an ancient tradition.

Shikhar Shinganapur is 90 km from Satara in the east. The yatra for this religious place starts on the day of Gudi Parva. Apart from devotees coming from Maharashtra, a large number of people also come from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and other states.

This yatra celebrates the marriage of Shiva and Parvati. On the eve of Gudi Padwa, the ritual of applying turmeric on the statue of Shiva is performed and on the fifth day (Panchami) of Chaitra, the marriage of Mahadev and Parvati is celebrated.

The Kanwadiyas from different villages create a human chain in which thousands of Kanwadiyas participate. Their Kanwadi is decorated with flags and is wrapped in colourful clothes.

After these Kanwadiyas reach the fort, they sing and dance and thus reach the temple. ‘Telyabhootachi’ Kawad was the last to arrive at the temple from Saswad. Devotees worship Lord Mahadev with water from five rivers and abhishek is done using this water. After this, the yatra is completed.

As per tradition, the Kanwars reached the temple late at night. People brought them on their shoulders to the temple of Mahadev. Mahadev’s Abhishek was done with the water of five rivers. The whole celebration was magnificent and very colourful.

