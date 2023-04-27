Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestMukhtar AnsariAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea LinkDantewada Blast
Maha: Three Arrested, Juvenile Detained for Raping 15-year-old Girl

The girl had gone missing from Kalyan and a rape and kidnapping case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after she was traced

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 23:21 IST

Thane, India

The girl had gone missing from Kalyan. (Representational Image/PTI)

Three persons were arrested and a juvenile was detained on Thursday for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said.

The girl had gone missing from Kalyan and a rape and kidnapping case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after she was traced, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

“The girl was found at Kalyan railway station on April 22. She had befriended a person on social media, who lured her into meeting him to sort out problems he was having with his girlfriend. He and his three friends raped her at Ulhasnagar," the official said.

