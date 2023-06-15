Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Maha: Three Autorickshaw Drivers Held for Robbing Passengers in Latur

The accused auto drivers told police that they would thrash and loot passengers of their cash and valuables. Police have recovered 11 mobile phones from them

June 15, 2023

Latur, India

With the arrest of the trio, police have also detected seven robbery cases registered across Latur. (Representational image/PTI)
Three autorickshaw drivers from Maharashtra’s Latur city have been arrested for attacking and robbing passengers of cash and valuables, police have said.

The arrests came after police learnt on Tuesday that some auto drivers were selling mobile phones at cheap rates, said an official on Wednesday.

    • The accused auto drivers told police that they would thrash and loot passengers of their cash and valuables. Police have recovered 11 mobile phones from them, he said.

    With the arrest of the trio, police have also detected seven robbery cases registered across Latur, added the official.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    June 15, 2023
    June 15, 2023
