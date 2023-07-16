Maha: Three Boys Among 7 Feared Drown in Separate Incidents in Mumbai and Chandrapur

Trends :Delhi FloodsMumbai RainsJ&K EncounterBrij BhushanMumbai Threat Call
In Mumbai, five minor boys entered the Marve creek in suburban Malad in the morning. While two of them were rescued, three others went missing, a Fire Brigade official said, adding the trio remains untraced till night

PTI

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 23:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Teams of the police and disaster management launched a search operation to trace the four men,(Representational File: PTI)
Teams of the police and disaster management launched a search operation to trace the four men,(Representational File: PTI)

At least seven persons, including three boys, are feared drowned in two separate incidents in Mumbai and Chandrapur district in Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said. In Mumbai, five minor boys entered the Marve creek in suburban Malad in the morning.

While two of them were rescued, three others went missing, a Fire Brigade official said, adding the trio remains untraced till night. In Chandrapur district in east Maharashtra, four members of a group enjoying a picnic fell into Ghodazeri lake, some 106 km from the district headquarters, while clicking a selfie at around 4.30 pm, a police officer said.

Teams of the police and disaster management launched a search operation to trace the four men, including a 17-year-old boy, the officer said, adding that the water level in the lake has increased due to rains in the area. The search operation was suspended on Sunday night due to poor light and bad weather.

    • In Marve in Mumbai, two of the five boys, aged 13 and 16, were rescued from the creek by some people before the arrival of tbe fire brigade, the official said. The three others – two aged 12 and one 13 – were missing, he said.

    Personnel of the Mumbai fire brigade, police, Coast Guard, Navy divers, ward staffers and an ambulance rushed to the spot, the official added. A helicopter was also involved in the search operation, which was called off in the evening.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

