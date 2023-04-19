Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveRahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Maha: Three Held for Putting Banner Portraying Atiq Ahmad, Brother as ‘martyrs’

Maha: Three Held for Putting Banner Portraying Atiq Ahmad, Brother as ‘martyrs’

Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead point-blank by three men posing as media persons in Prayagraj on April 15 night

Advertisement

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 15:02 IST

Mumbai, India

The three assailants of Atiq Ahmed --- Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj --- are in Pratapgarh jail at present. (PTI File)
The three assailants of Atiq Ahmed --- Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj --- are in Pratapgarh jail at present. (PTI File)

Three persons have been arrested in Maharashtra’s Beed district for displaying a banner that sought to portray slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad as “martyrs", police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Majalgaon in the district on Tuesday following which many locals gathered around the banner. Authorities promptly took it down, the official said.

Police said the banner sought to portray Atiq and his brother as “martyrs". It also had a newspaper cutting that abused a particular community for the murder of the two brothers last week.

Police registered a case against three persons under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscenity by words or utterances), 295 (outraging religious feelings) and 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth) and arrested the trio, he said.

Advertisement

Apart from this, a first information report (FIR) was also registered against the editor and a reporter of the newspaper whose report was used on the banner, he said.

Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead point-blank by three men posing as media persons in Prayagraj on April 15 night when the brother duo was being taken for a medical check-up by the police.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 19, 2023, 15:02 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 15:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics